GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Degage' Ministries is featuring a special ArtPrize piece from a former resident.

Degage' is a homeless shelter and the artist behind the two pencil drawings is a former resident and a current volunteer.

Karen Petchauer says she wanted to highlight the agency's 50th anniversary with her art and to send a message to tell people who are homeless to never give up hope.