Come on, get Happy! Our Friday’s Friend is up for adoption

Posted 11:35 AM, September 29, 2017, by

Leigh Ann, Todd, and our Weather Kid of the month Murphy got to meet Happy. He's a 2-month old puppy looking for his forever home. Trudy from Humane Society West Michigan gave us the details on the cute pup and the upcoming Bark in the Dark event. Find out more at www.hswestmi.org.

