× Consumers Energy to take closer look at copper gas lines

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy has agreed to inspect certain natural gas lines every three years instead of five.

The utility is responding to a request from state regulators. The state says leak rates in copper gas lines have climbed in comparison to steel lines that are coated and wrapped.

The new practice will take effect immediately. The Michigan Public Service Commission announced the change Thursday.

The Jackson-based utility provides electricity to 1.8 million customers and natural gas to 1.7 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.