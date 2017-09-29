Happy National Coffee Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jazzed about java? Crazy about coffee? Today is just for you!

To celebrate National Coffee Days many places are offering deals to make grabbing a cup of joe a bit lighter on your wallet.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Buy one medium or large coffee and get a medium coffee for free.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

From Sept. 29 until Oct. 1 receive one free any sized hot or iced brewed coffee.

McDonald’s

In a hurry, McDonald’s is also offering a deal for this holiday. Get a small specialty coffee for $2 or a free medium McCafe with any purchase using the McDonald’s app.

Keurig

No need to leave your couch for this deal, Keurig is offering 20 percent off all pods online. Just use the code CELEBRATE to redeem the discount.

Biggby Coffee

Add whipped cream, an extra shot of espresso, a flavor or any modifier for free!

Starbucks

Walking into Starbucks’ many locations customers will notice no menu on the boards, instead, the boards will be bringing awareness to the challenges coffee farmers face and the climates effect on the crop.

