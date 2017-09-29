‘It’s not a race thing’: Missouri bar owner defends ‘Lynch Kaepernick’ doormat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - A bar owner in Missouri says people are misinterpreting the doormat he created using two NFL jerseys belonging to the Raiders' Marshawn Lynch and former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Viewed together, the names on the jerseys spell out "Lynch Kaepernick." After news of the jerseys spread on social media, Jason Burle, owner of SNAFU bar in Lake Ozark, switched the order of the jerseys, according to KOMU-TV.

The most recent post on the bar's Facebook page has been inundated with hundreds of comments from people expressing both disgust and support.

The Lake Ozark proprietor defended the doormat, saying, "It’s not a race thing, a lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing."

Burle claims he ordered the jerseys together and "they were placed the way they came out of the box."

"There was no ill intent," Burle said.