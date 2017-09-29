There is no cure for asthma. But if it is treated properly, the symptoms can be completely eliminated. FOX17's Derek Francis spoke with the experts at Spectrum Health to learn how they lead the way in treating patients with asthma.
Learn how Spectrum Health leads the way in treatment of asthma
-
Spectrum Health’s physical therapy experts can get you moving again
-
Tired of dieting? Try eating the Mediterranean way
-
Medical Moment: Embracing diversity at Spectrum Health
-
Women more susceptible to health risk from alcohol than men
-
Spectrum Health celebrates 30 years of Aero Med
-
-
Be part of a research study: ‘All of Us’ aims to improve community health
-
Spectrum Health Spine CARE program helps patients overcome back pain
-
Treatment options for airway disorders at Spectrum Health Pulmonology Center
-
Spectrum Health’s Str!ve offers health and wellness plans for your life
-
September is Suicide Prevention Month: Warning signs & how you can help
-
-
Mammograms are key to detecting breast cancer early
-
Midlife & Menopause Clinic helps treat symptoms of menopause and hormone changes
-
Locally-designed device could save babies from surgery