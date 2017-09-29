Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A piece of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is coming to the Ford Presidential Museum in a couple months. They are getting a new exhibit called 'Louder than Words: Rock, Power, and Politics" that debuts with a reception on November 8th, and runs through February 11th. The exhibit explores how artists exercise their freedom of speech, challenge beliefs, and effect change. The exhibit will be included as part of the museum`s regular admission fees.

2. While visiting Artprize, you might want to check out...CatPrize. No, this isn't furbabies flaunting their stuff on the runway. The newly opened Happy Cat Cafe is getting in on the Artprize action. The cafe just opened up on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids about a month ago. You can have a cup of coffee while playing with cats that are up for adoption. Even though they don't have an Artprize entry this year... they're holding a special event called Catprize.

The public can come in for free and look at their gallery of cat-related art pieces. And if you mention the word "Catprize"... you'll get a discount at the cafe. The exhibit runs through October 13th.

3. The folks at 'Grand Rapids Whitewater' are giving people a sneak peek of their plan to "restore the rapids" to the Grand River today. The "Bridge Street" bridge will look a little different this weekend, lined with tables, maps, benches, and more. The displays are meant to give people a working history of when native americans first used the Grand River, from the lumber industry into the current restoration project. People can ask questions and offer input... on what they would like to see. It'll be available for viewing starting today at 10 a.m through Monday at 6 p.m.

4. Did you know that the iconic ""Rosie the Riveter" worked at a bomber plant near Ypsilanti, Michigan? Listen to this fun event. The museum is hosting to bring attention to the campaign to renovate the Willow Run factory, home of the original Rosie the Riveter during World War II. The Yankee Air Museum in Belleville is trying to reclaim the Guinness world record for largest gathering of "Rosie the Riveters". They previously held the record in the fall of 2015 until a group in California topped it in 2016. The massive event is taking place on October 14th at Eastern Michigan Univeristy's convocation center. Women of all ages are encouraged to attend. For more details and to sign up go to yankeeairmuseum.org.

5. If you're a coffee lover looking to grab a free cup of java... you're in luck. Today is National Coffee Day and many coffee retailers nationwide are offering customers free and discounted coffee all day. The brewed drink derives from roasted coffee beans and is native of the middle eastern nation of Yemen. The coffee plant is now cultivated in over seventy nations in the Americas, southeast Asia and parts of Africa. Free coffee will be available at various retailers such as 7-eleven, Tim Hortons and Dunkin Donuts.