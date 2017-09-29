NFL Viewing Week 4 : Live from London Sunday AM

FOX 17 – The NFL visits London again this week, bringing an early Sunday morning game to FOX 17.

Essentially, we’ll see doubleheaders on both networks this week with New Orleans taking on the Miami Dolphins in London at 9:30 a.m. Michigan time. The game is a home game for the Dolphins, so that’s why the game will be on Fox. The game should (SHOULD) be over by 12:30 p.m. for Fox NFL Sunday and the 1:00 p.m. kickoff of the Detroit Lions visiting the Minnesota Vikings, but as we learned last Saturday, games don’t always go as planned.

Now this means that Sunday morning’s TV schedule here on FOX 17 will be different and that will impact those of you looking for Mass at St. Andrews that is usually at 10:00 a.m. This week, Mass will air on channel 17.2 and 17.3 on your receiver, which are Antenna TV and ThisTV respectively. In Grand Rapids, this is channels 294 and 295 on Xfinity and 134 and 199 on Charter. You’ll want to check your local provider guides for Directv and Dish Network.

CBS also has a doubleheader with our market getting the Pittsburgh Steelers again, this time visiting Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. and then Oakland playing at Denver at 4:25 p.m.