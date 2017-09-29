On The Trail – Big Buck Photo Contest Returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17's On The Trail feature is back this year, with help from Al & Bob's Sports and once again, they'll be hosting the Al & Bob's Big Buck Photo Contest.

Archery deer season begins this weekend, and the contest includes youth hunts that have taken place in recent weeks. Each week will include an adult and a youth winner which will receive a $20 gift card. The end-of-season award winners will get a $250 shopping spree and a hunting blind.

To enter, post your picture at Al & Bob's website or on their Facebook page.