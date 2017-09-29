One dead, one critically injured in crash in Battle Creek

Posted 3:29 AM, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 03:30AM, September 29, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Alcohol appears to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash that took the life of a female passenger, 56, and left the driver of one of the vehicles in critical condition.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Columbia Avenue and Riverside Drive in Battle Creek.

One of the vehicles was traveling eastbound on Columbia Avenue when the other vehicle attempted to turn onto Riverside Drive and hit them.

The 32-year-old female driving eastbound suffered no injuries while the passenger of the other vehicle passed away and the male driver, 41, was airlifted to Bronson Hospital.

The name of those involved at being withheld at this time.

