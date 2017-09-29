Petitions: Man forgot about baby before meth-induced joyride in crane

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon County authorities are detailing more information about a man who went on a joyride in a construction crane while leaving his two-month-old daughter behind earlier this week.

Larry Wolting, 32, is facing five felony charges, including child abuse, breaking and entering, malicious destruction of a building, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and operating while intoxicated, for the incident that happened Monday morning at Roberts Street and East Barney Avenue.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson tells FOX 17 that in court petitions, Wolting admitted to telling police that he had forgotten that he had the child with him. The petition also shows that the baby was born addicted to methadone and amphetamines to a mom who had used heroin during pregnancy and has lost parental rights to four other children. The baby was found lying under a chair in the Esco Chemical factory at the address where Wolting was using the crane. The petition says that the baby was naked and dirty and was crying.

Wolting says that he is the father of the child.

Wolting is on the state’s sex offender registry for attempted CSC with a person between 13 and 15 years old. He is believed to have been high on meth during the incident. He also is accused of using a forklift in the factory before the crane incident and causing damage.