Police: 4 officers exposed to possible narcotic during traffic stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Four Grand Rapids Police officers were exposed to a possible narcotic Friday evening during a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop happened in the area of Burton Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue. Police say a person involved in the traffic stop resisted officers, and that's when they were exposed to an "unknown substance," possibly a narcotic.

The officers were taken to the hospital to be examined and have since been released. The suspect was arrested.

Emergency personnel were called to the gas station just after 8 p.m. Friday.