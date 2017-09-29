FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Police: 4 officers exposed to possible narcotic during traffic stop

Posted 9:41 PM, September 29, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Four Grand Rapids Police officers were exposed to a possible narcotic Friday evening during a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop happened in the area of Burton Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue.  Police say a person involved in the traffic stop resisted officers, and that's when they were exposed to an "unknown substance," possibly a narcotic.

The officers were taken to the hospital to be examined and have since been released. The suspect was arrested.

Emergency personnel were called to the gas station just after 8 p.m. Friday.

