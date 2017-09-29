FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Update: Missing Coldwater boys found safe

Posted 11:30 AM, September 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, September 29, 2017

Camrin and Matthew Oakley

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. – The boys have been found, according to Coldwater Police. They thank everyone for the tips.

COLDWATER, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding two missing boys from Coldwater.

Camrin Oakley, 14, and his brother, Matthew, 12, were last seen riding their bikes on Marshall Street in Coldwater at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Camrin was wearing black and red shorts and was riding a gray and black mountain bike.  Matthew was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt and was riding a grey mountain bike.

Anyone with information should call the Coldwater Police at 517-278-4525.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment