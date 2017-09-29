Update: Missing Coldwater boys found safe

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. – The boys have been found, according to Coldwater Police. They thank everyone for the tips.

COLDWATER, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding two missing boys from Coldwater.

Camrin Oakley, 14, and his brother, Matthew, 12, were last seen riding their bikes on Marshall Street in Coldwater at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Camrin was wearing black and red shorts and was riding a gray and black mountain bike. Matthew was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt and was riding a grey mountain bike.

Anyone with information should call the Coldwater Police at 517-278-4525.