For locals looking for a break from the city`s art, Oktoberfest West Michigan is once again returning to John Ball Park. You can drink some beer, listen to music, and enjoy the view of autumn leaves falling off the trees. Gerry and Eileen stopped by the studio to share all of the details. You can find more at www.oktoberfestgr.com.
Prost! Okotberfest held a John Ball Park this weekend
-
Three Grand Rapids parks to undergo major improvements
-
Michigan Lupus Foundation walk at John Ball Zoo
-
Hand launch monarch butterflies Saturday at John Ball Zoo
-
Insane Inflatable 5K takes over Millennium Park
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 15
-
-
Fly over to John Ball Zoo to see Barred Owls and other birds of prey
-
Get ready to “Flamingle” at John Ball Zoo fundraising event
-
John Ball Zoo brings a Mexican Porcupine, talks about new exhibits, summer events and more
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 29
-
Missing barn owl being sought in area around Grand Rapids zoo
-
-
Here’s where you can join National Night Out events
-
Saki monkey gives birth at John Ball Zoo
-
John Ball Zoo veterinarian gives FOX 17 exclusive tour