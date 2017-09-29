Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Rivalries take center state in week 6 of the high school football season.

East Grand Rapids (5-0) and Grand Rapids Christian (5-0) meet for the top spot in the OK Gold.

Kelloggsville (5-0) makes to 1.9 mile trip to Godwin Heights (5-0) for a backyard battle in the OK Silver.

Other games that will be featured on the Blitz include:

Forest Hills Central (5-0) vs. Forest Hills Northern (2-3) at Fifth Third Ballpark

Lowell (4-1) at Cedar Springs (3-2)

Rockford (3-2) at Grandville (4-1)

West Ottawa (4-1) at East Kentwood (4-1)

Morley Stanwood (5-0) at Kent City (5-0)

Olivet (5-0) at Lakewood (5-0)

Ionia (3-2) at Portland (4-1)

Laingsburg (4-1) at Pewamo-Westphalia (4-1)

Muskegon Catholic Central (4-0) at Muskegon Heights (3-2)

Schoolcraft (4-1) at Constantine (3-2)

Coloma (4-1) at Kalamazoo United (4-1)

Sparta (4-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0)

West Catholic (4-1) at Comstock Park (4-1)

NorthPointe Christian (5-0) at Belding (4-1)

Zeeland West (3-2) at Holland (4-1)

Fruitport (2-3) at Zeeland East (5-0)

Grand Rapids Union (0-5) at Muskegon (5-0)

Mona Shores (5-0) at Kenowa Hills (2-3)

Battle Creek Central (2-3) at Gull Lake (2-3)