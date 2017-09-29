Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Rivalries take center state in week 6 of the high school football season.
East Grand Rapids (5-0) and Grand Rapids Christian (5-0) meet for the top spot in the OK Gold.
Kelloggsville (5-0) makes to 1.9 mile trip to Godwin Heights (5-0) for a backyard battle in the OK Silver.
Other games that will be featured on the Blitz include:
Forest Hills Central (5-0) vs. Forest Hills Northern (2-3) at Fifth Third Ballpark
Lowell (4-1) at Cedar Springs (3-2)
Rockford (3-2) at Grandville (4-1)
West Ottawa (4-1) at East Kentwood (4-1)
Morley Stanwood (5-0) at Kent City (5-0)
Olivet (5-0) at Lakewood (5-0)
Ionia (3-2) at Portland (4-1)
Laingsburg (4-1) at Pewamo-Westphalia (4-1)
Muskegon Catholic Central (4-0) at Muskegon Heights (3-2)
Schoolcraft (4-1) at Constantine (3-2)
Coloma (4-1) at Kalamazoo United (4-1)
Sparta (4-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0)
West Catholic (4-1) at Comstock Park (4-1)
NorthPointe Christian (5-0) at Belding (4-1)
Zeeland West (3-2) at Holland (4-1)
Fruitport (2-3) at Zeeland East (5-0)
Grand Rapids Union (0-5) at Muskegon (5-0)
Mona Shores (5-0) at Kenowa Hills (2-3)
Battle Creek Central (2-3) at Gull Lake (2-3)