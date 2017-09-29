FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

State to allow multiple marijuana grower licenses per spot

Posted 6:39 PM, September 29, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan intends to allow large marijuana growers to apply for and be granted multiple licenses in a single location.

The Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation, which is implementing medical marijuana regulations under a new state law, says the guidance issued Thursday is advisory and subject to change. The state intends to let potential licensees apply for multiple “stacked” class C grow licenses.

The class C license will allow growers to grow up to 1,500 marijuana plants.

A five-tiered licensing system is being developed under a 2016 law that further regulates medical marijuana. It will impose a new 3 percent tax on provisioning centers and establish licenses to grow, process, sell, transport or test marijuana.

The state will accept license applications starting Dec. 15.

