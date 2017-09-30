Alcohol blamed for Allegan County driver hitting pedestrian

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in a driver hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Allegan County deputies, Otsego Police Department officers and a Plainwell Department of Public Safety officer responded to a personal injury accident on M-89 just west of 12th Street in Otsego Township.

According to witnesses, a male subject walked in front of a vehicle traveling westbound on M-89 and was struck. They said the male was dressed in dark clothing and difficult to see.

The victim was treated at the scene by medical first responders for injuries sustained as a result of the crash and then transported to Borgess Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The scene was processed by accident investigators from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Allegan County jail with charges pending. Deputies said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Assisting the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the Otsego Police Department, Plainwell EMS and the Otsego Fire Department.

The victim’s name is not being released until relatives are notified.

The suspect’s name will not be released until he is arraigned in court on Monday.