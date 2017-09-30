× Another pedestrian in critical condition after hit and run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another man is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

It happened just after two this morning on Lafayette Avenue.

The victim is a 21-year-old man and he suffered serious head injuries.

The driver of that car took off from the scene but was later located and arrested.

The driver of that car was located and is now awaiting arraignment on OWI charges causing serious injury.

If you know anything call police or silent observer.