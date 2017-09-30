Bike ride Sunday to honor fall MSP Trooper

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The community is coming together Sunday to honor a local, fallen officer.

Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill died on September 20 from injuries he sustained during a motorcycle crash.

The Michigan Police Unity Team is inviting bicyclists to come out to Fifth Third Ballpark on Sunday at noon to take a ride in memory of O’Neill.

The ride will start at the ballpark and then make its way through the White Pine Trail, the route will also take riders past the crash site before ending back at the ballpark.