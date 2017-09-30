Free admission to National Parks today

(CNN/FOX17)– Outdoor family fun is free today. The National Park Service is celebrating National Public Lands Day by offering free admission to all of its four hundred parks.

Entrance fees will be waived, but you still have to pay for extras like reservations, camping, or tours.

But be sure to get there early to beat the crowds.

National parks have seen sharp increases in popularity with some reporting 60% more visitors than 10 years ago. Officials are considering requiring reservations at the most popular parks to limit crowds and environmental impact.

If you miss out on Saturday, your next chance to visit a national park free is in November on Veteran’s Day weekend.

Here are the national parks located right here in Michigan: