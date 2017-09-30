Grand Rapids sets new Guinness cake walk record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new world record was set for the Guinness Book of Records at Calder Plaza on Saturday.

According to Ashley Abbott Bodien of Kids' Food Basket, a total of 327 people assembled in Calder Plaza to set a new Guinness record for World's Largest Cakewalk.

The previous record was 280 people, set in August 2016 in Grainger County, Tenn.

The cakewalk involves participants walking around a path of squares in time to music, which plays for a duration and then stops. A number is then called out, and the person standing on the square with that number wins a cake.

The attempt at the new Guinness record was organized by Consumers Credit Union and Nothing Bundt Cakes in Grand Rapids.

Proceeds from the record cakewalk will benefit Kids' Food Basket, a Michigan-based nonprofit organization that empowers communities to attack childhood hunger.

"As a 100 percent charitably-funded program, we absolutely couldn't provide our programming without the support of community partners like Consumers Credit Union and Nothing Bundt Cakes,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, executive director of Kids' Food Basket. “We're so grateful for their support and commitment to our community's kids."