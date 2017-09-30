Lost girl reunited with parents after being found alone by police
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Police responded to a lost child on Grant Street near Elm Street in Cedar Springs Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the efforts to find the child’s parents in the area were exhausted when they took the child into custody.
After alerting the public that the young girl was in their custody, the parents were found and the family was reunited.
