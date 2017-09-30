× Man with dementia missing out of Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are asking for your help locating a man who was last seen driving to a store Friday night but never returned.

Police say 76-year-old David Jerome Ferrell was last seen in the area of 52nd and Madison in Kentwood but may have traveled to the Grand Haven area.

Ferrell could be driving a 2006 maroon Mercury Montego four door sedan with Michigan plate DPC9914.

Ferrell is 5’8 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown suede jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 616-698-6580.