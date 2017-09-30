Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash late Friday night and police believe speed may have been a factor.

The Covert Township police department says 37-year-old Corey Danielle Hale, of Bangor, was driving in the 73000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:20 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from it.

Police say the drivers friends tried to help him but he died at the scene. Hale was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials are waiting for a toxicology report to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.