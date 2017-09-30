FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car

Posted 2:24 AM, September 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:27AM, September 30, 2017

FOX 17 file photo Kalamazoo Public Safety Dept

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle just after midnight this morning. This happened on West Michigan Avenue near Greenwood in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When they arrived on scene, they saw the victim had severe injuries.

After investigating, the officers say the vehicle was traveling west on W. Michigan when they victim started crossing the street and was then hit. The victim was transported to Bronson Hospital and is currently listed as critical.

The driver of the vehicle was questioned and released at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation and if you have any information, please call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)-337-8994.

