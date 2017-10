Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVET, Mich -- Mason Opple threw 3 touchdowns passes and Brandon Campbell ran for 2 more in the 1st half alone as Hope College ran out to a 35-0 lead over Olivet in a 42-20 win Saturday at Cutler Field.

Opple finished 17-22, 205 yards and 4 touchdown passes and Campbell carried 21 times for 140 yards and 2 scores.

The Flying Dutchmen defense held the Comets to just 56 yards rushing in the game.

Hope will be back home next Saturday to play Alma College at 6 p.m..