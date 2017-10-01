Fall foliage slow to peak

WEST MICHIGAN- One of my favorite parts of fall is watching the trees change color. Last year was a phenomenal year for color.

Vibrant colors like this are usually what we would have expected to see already, but a lot of green still remains in the trees.

Usually, areas up north or in the U.P. have already peaked or are past peak. It’s hard to believe, but we’re not even close to that range.

There are obviously a few trees that have changed, but generally, there’s not much color out there. Well to the north, it’s slowly changing, but there are several reasons why we’ve been delayed.

Many areas in West Michigan are experiencing a drought. This certainly has an impact on the vivid colors. Another reason is the 6 day stretch of record heat and the warmer overnight lows. We’re still in for another warm stretch this week, which could further delay the leaves changing as well.