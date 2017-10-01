Man arrested after Kalamazoo standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo have arrested a suspect accused of threatening someone with a handgun late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of March around 9:34 p.m. for reports of a large fight. While on scene, a subject reported to police he had been threatened.

The suspect was seen going into a nearby home leading police on standoff. Officers eventually obtained a search warrant and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, was arrested for felonious assault and an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information being asked to call 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.