Man hospitalized after boat flips in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The fall-like weather across West Michigan didn’t stop boaters from riding on Lake Michigan Saturday.

One man was hospitalized after his boat flipped upside down in South Haven Saturday around 6 p.m. less than a mile from South Beach.

A fellow boater was able to pull him to safety and he was taken the hospital.

This is the second time in recent days a boater had to be rescued in that same area, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services Facebook page.