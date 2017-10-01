Man injured in shooting, suspect at large

Posted 2:47 AM, October 1, 2017, by

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot late Saturday night.

It happened around 10:44 p.m. on Maya Drive SW in Byron Township.

Deputies say the male victim, only identified as a 58-year-old man, was shot in the hand and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was least seen leaving the area in a silver car.

If you know anything about this situation you are being asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent
Observer at 616-774-2345

