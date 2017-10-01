Mother and child rescued from Grand River

Posted 5:27 AM, October 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:46AM, October 1, 2017

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- A mother and her 7-month-old child have been safely rescued after disappearing on the Grand River last night.

Their boat ran out of gas around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Anthony Hough and his wife, Matthia Alvez-Beronja and her child were out boating on the river when this happened.

They pulled off to the side of the river and anchored, and Hough went to go get gas. When he came back, the boat was gone.

He walked several miles searching and then called 911 after not being able to find them.

Aeromed and boats searched the river and the family was finally located on an island near 68th Avenue.

They were rescued treated at the scene but then refused further medical treatment.

