MSP says thieves hit multiple vehicles in Sturgis

Posted 10:07 AM, October 1, 2017, by

STURGIS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post’s White Pigeon Detachment is investigating multiple larcenies from motor vehicles.

The thefts occurred between 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 68000 block of Vinewood Avenue in Sturgis.

One of the vehicles was unlocked at the time and the suspect or suspects took a wallet, among other personal items.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

