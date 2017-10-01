Riveridge Produce now making cider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- Did you know that Michigan is the second biggest grower of apples in the United States?

Well they are and almost 40,000 acres of apples are grown in Michigan, most of them being right in West Michigan.

One of those local apple producers is Riveridge Produce in Sparta. They are responsible for one third of the fresh apple crop in Michigan.

You can find their apples at major retailers, in school lunches, at farmer's markets, in restaurants, and now in cider.

Their first production of apple cider at Riveridge Cider Co. in Grant was at the beginning of September. It is fully operational with the capacity to fill and bottle 30,000 gallons a day. They have different varieties of cider, like honeycrisp, fuji, and gala.