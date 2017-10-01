× Second stack at Sappi being demolished today

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you live along the lake shore – don’t be surprised if you hear a big boom today.

The second stack at Sappi is set to be demolished this morning at 9 A.M.

Crews demolished the first smoke stack at the old Sappi Fine Paper Mill earlier this summer.

The mill is located on Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon.

Crews say they plan to monitor the air quality during the demolition.

The paper mill served as one main drivers of Muskegon’s economy for nearly a century. The demolition of the smoke stacks is meant to make room for a new commercial development called ‘Windward Pointe’.