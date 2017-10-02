ArtPrize Interview – Oil + Water

Posted 4:58 PM, October 2, 2017, by

Oil + Water is one of the Top 20 ArtPrize entries in the Installation categories. You can see it in the Grand River near the Pearl Street Bridge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s