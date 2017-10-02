ArtPrize Interview – Oil + Water

Oil + Water is one of the Top 20 ArtPrize entries in the Installation categories. You can see it in the Grand River near the Pearl Street Bridge.
1 Comment
Old Bob
I’m even more disappointed with our prize this year then I was last year