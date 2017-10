Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The week 6 fans of the week nominees are the Pewamo-Westphalia mascot does push-ups in a 32-11 win over Laingsburg and the Forest Hills Northern students fired up for a rivalry game with Forest Hills Nothern at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Head the the @FOX17Blitz twitter page to cast your vote, winners will be announced on Thursday at 6:45 p.m..