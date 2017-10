GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say the crash happened at Fulton Street and Market Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. The motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that both drivers said they thought they had the yellow light and collided in the middle of the intersection.

Police are still directing traffic around the scene.