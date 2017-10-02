FOX 17 MORNING NEWS IS CARRYING FOX NEWS NATIONAL COVERAGE OF LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

One in serious condition after being shot in leg, suspect in custody

Posted 6:49 AM, October 2, 2017

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition following an incident where they were shot in the leg late Sunday night.

According to police, they responded to the incident in the 600 block of Rex Avenue in Comstock Township and took a suspect into custody.

Police reported that there is no danger to the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

