Police: Long process to ID Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: People cross the Las Vegas Strip after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police warn that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a “long, laborious process.”
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo also said Monday that investigators are continuing their collection of evidence and working to reunite people with relatives who were at the shooting site.
Police say Stephen Craig Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he opened fire at concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.
Authorities have set up hotlines and centers to help people track down relatives.
Lombardo says he expects a convention center to be used for that because authorities need a large space.