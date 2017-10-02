Police: speed, prescription drugs may be factors in rollover crash Sunday

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The condition of a woman, 28, who was pinned in her car following an accident that occurred in the 16,000 block of 21 Mile Road in Marengo Township is unknown at this time.

According to police, they responded to this single-vehicle rollover crash around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to find the woman pinned in and the vehicle on fire, leaking fuel.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire and extricate the driver.

This incident is still under investigation but police believe that speed and prescription drugs may be a contributing factor.