QB Speight out for No. 7 Michigan, O’Korn in vs. Michigan St

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that John O’Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) play against Michigan State (3-1, 1-0).
Speight was injured in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. Speight left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a “soft tissue” injury.