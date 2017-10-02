QB Speight out for No. 7 Michigan, O’Korn in vs. Michigan St

Posted 1:26 PM, October 2, 2017, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that John O’Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) play against Michigan State (3-1, 1-0).

Speight was injured in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. Speight left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a “soft tissue” injury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s