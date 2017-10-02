Fox News Live Coverage of the Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Supreme Court declines Michigan emergency manager law case

Posted 11:07 AM, October 2, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: The sun begins to rise behind the US Supreme Court, on October 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. This session the high court will hear several cases including Wisconsin redistricting and the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t take up a challenge to a Michigan law that allows the state to temporarily take away local officials’ authority during financial crises and appoint an emergency manager.

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the case. Voters and elected officials were challenging a state law that says that to rescue financially stressed cities and school districts the state can reassign the governing powers of local officials to a state-appointed emergency manager. An emergency manager was in place during the water crisis in Flint.

Those bringing the lawsuit said emergency managers have been appointed in a high number of areas with large African-American populations but not in similar areas with majority white populations.

Lower courts said lawsuit was brought under a federal law that didn’t apply.

