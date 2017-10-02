Supreme Court declines Michigan sex offender registry case

Fox News Live Coverage of the Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: People wait in line to attend the fall session of the US Supreme Court, on October 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The high court will hear several cases including Wisconsin redistricting and the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling that said significant changes to Michigan’s sex offender registry law could not be applied retroactively.

Michigan asked the high court to take up the issue after a 2016 federal appeals court ruling, but the Supreme Court declined in an order Monday. The appeals court said that retroactively applying the changes to people already on the list would unconstitutionally increase punishments after offenders’ convictions.

Michigan said it changed its law in response to a 2006 federal law that sets minimum standards for registries. States that fail to follow those minimum standards can lose federal law-enforcement funds.

Michigan argued that the case was important to all states trying to comply with federal law.

