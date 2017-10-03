2 injured in Holland Township crash

Posted 5:58 PM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:05PM, October 3, 2017

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash at 120th Avenue and James Street.

The crash happened at 1:06 p.m.  Authorities say an 83-year-old Holland woman driving south on 120th failed to yield while making a turn.   Her car collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Holland woman.

Both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries. The 83-year-old woman was critically injured, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

