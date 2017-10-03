Country star Aldean says his ‘heart aches’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.

Aldean wrote on Instagram that his “heart aches for the victims and their families.”

Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Paddock rained bullets down on the tens of thousands of people who were watching Aldean perform. The attack killed 59 and wounded 527.

The country star pleaded for people to stand together and “stop the hate.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack.