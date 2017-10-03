Dancing made simple; Take advantage of this deal for “free” lessons with Arthur Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Learning how to dance can seem intimidating, but there's no need to be afraid. Beginners and dancers with experience can enjoy the many different types of dance lessons offered at Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

Take it from our hosts Leigh Ann and Todd, who have close to no dance experience. They've been taking lessons from Arthur Murray for the past five weeks, and they are getting better each time.

We went to Arthur Murray in Grandville to check on their progress, and get a quick dance lesson from the instructors.

Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers can join in on the fun and take advantage of a special deal!

Arthur Murray is offering two free 30-minute lessons to the first 20 people that give their studio a call.

The lessons can be used at the following locations:

3819 Rivertown Parkway, Suite 400, Grandville

4485 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

3089 29th St. SE, Kentwood

To take advantage of the deal, or to schedule lessons, give them a call at (616)-608-5419. Get more details online at arthurmurraygr.com.