MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A fundraising effort took place along the lakeshore over the weekend. It had people lacing up and hitting the softball field.
Fundraising softball tournament in Norton Shores
-
Former softball coach sentenced for raping teen
-
Jennie Finch hosts softball camp in Kalamazoo
-
Fallen GRPD officer honored during 10th annual softball scholarship game
-
Kids Food Basket announces new fundraising campaign to expand services
-
Battle Creek mom ending panhandling to raise college funds for daughter
-
-
Addix helps support programs at Sluggers Sports Academy
-
Police release new information about crash that killed local officer
-
Community holds charity softball game for family of fallen Norton Shores officer
-
Tournament held Thursday to benefit children of fallen Officer Jon Ginka
-
Texas Trump supporter tapped for Federal Election Commission
-
-
MSU paints its famous rock in honor of victims in Houston
-
Non-profit collects school supplies for Kent County kids in need
-
Pence: Story on possible 2020 presidential run ‘disgraceful’