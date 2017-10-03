Ghostly gathering for children with weakened immune systems spreads smiles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – The Children’s Healing Center in Grand Rapids had a ‘Ghostly Get-Together’ Tuesday night.

Many of the young patients at Betsy DeVos Children’s Hospital have weakened immune systems that prevent them from celebrating Halloween like other children their age.

“Our kids have everything from cancer to kidney diseases to a whole slew of things that weakens their immune system,” says Amanda Winn with the Children’s Healing Center. “So they often times cannot be out in public places. They can’t go out on Halloween to group gatherings or church functions.”

The Children’s Healing Center is a recreational center for kids with weakened immune systems.

On Tuesday, they teamed up with Spectrum Health to put on the early Halloween event which included several activities, including "Pin the Tail on the Skeleton."

All the activities had a medical theme so kids could learn while having fun.

Organizers said it was also a way for the children to see their caregivers in a new light.

“I think it means a lot for them to see their doctors or nurses dressed up in a different atmosphere than the hospital.”

This was the first year for their ghostly event, but organizers plan on doing another one next October.