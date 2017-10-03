Late-night hosts forego comedy for sharing grief

Posted 5:14 AM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:01AM, October 3, 2017

Most late-night hosts set aside their comedy and instead shared expressions of grief and shock over the Las Vegas shootings that occurred Sunday night. Their common theme was the availability of guns.

In the past, Jimmy Kimmel has set aside comedy for more serious reflections on health care. This time, Kimmel started by mentioning that Las Vegas is his hometown, and he got very emotional:

But “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” opened not with a monologue but with a serious performance by Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler:

Conan O’Brien described the events as “terrible and numbing.”

James Corden took note of how many mass shootings have taken place in the short time he has lived in the U.S.

Trevor Noah also noted mass shootings during his short time in the country:

